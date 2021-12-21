No Services Planned

BENJAMIN — Tyler Steven, 26, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be announced in the spring. (24)

DIETZ — Ray, 85. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, Dec 27th, St. Bernard Catholic Church. (27)

GIEST — Jason 52, of Laurel. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (21)

PRESCOTT — David, 77 of Billings. Cremation. Services and burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery Summer 2022. (21)

NOMEE — Victor “Carlos” Nomee, funeral service Wed. At 10 a.m. Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (21)