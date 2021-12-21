 Skip to main content
Smith West

ANDREW — Marion M., 92 of Billings No Services Planned. (22)

McKINNON — Lance Jacob, 46 of Billings, Services Wed. Dec. 22, 1 p.m. at Smiths West Chapel. Cremation to follow. (22)

ANDERSON — Kim W.,65, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 23, at Freedom Church, 550 32nd St. West. (23)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

SCHREINER — David, 84, Laurel. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wed, Dec 21 at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Thurs, Dec 23 at First Congregational Church in Laurel. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

BENJAMIN  — Tyler Steven, 26, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be announced in the spring. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DIETZ — Ray, 85. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, Dec 27th, St. Bernard Catholic Church. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GIEST — Jason 52, of Laurel. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.  Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (21)

Heights Family Funeral Home

PRESCOTT — David, 77 of Billings. Cremation. Services and burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery Summer 2022. (21)

Bullis-Mortuary

NOMEE — Victor “Carlos” Nomee, funeral service Wed. At 10 a.m. Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (21)

