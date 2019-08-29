{{featured_button_text}}
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

Smith Downtown 

KAMMERZELL — Donald D., 84, of Laurel. Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th St., Billings. (31)

THOMPSON — Marvin D., 79, of Billings. Memorial celebration 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, at the American Legion Club, 1540 Broadwater Ave. (29)

Smith Laurel 

BENZEL — Davona Ruth, 61, of Joliet. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 29, at Smith Funeral Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St., Laurel. Interment of urn at Rockvale Cemetery. (29)

WAHL — Clarence W., 82, Fishtail. Graveside service and interment of cremated remains with military honors, Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (31)

METZGER — Judith Arlene "Judy", 78, Melstone. Service pending.  (29)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

SANDERLIN — Raymond, 77, of Worden. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, Ballantine Church, 2268 4th St. (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SCOFIELD — Regina, 70 of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. (29)

MONACO —  Isabell, 94 of Joliet. Memorial Mass, 11:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at St John’s Catholic Church in Joliet. Burial and lunch to follow. (30)

LANDON, SR. - Robert L. 72 of Billings. Graveside service, 11 a.m., Sun., Sept. 1, at Joliet Cemetery. (9.1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GRAF — Viktor, 79, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith E Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (30)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

GRAHAM — Gary. Funeral service Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Private Interment. (29)

