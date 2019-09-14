Smith West
GARCIA — Benito ‘Benny’, 83, of Billings. Funeral service in Caldwell, Idaho, a later date. (15)
OLSEN — Linda M., 65, of Molt. Memorial service 11 am, Sat., Sept. 21 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. (15)
Smith Downtown
LYLE — Kathryn "Kathy", 86, of of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 12 p.m., Sat., Sept. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. (14)
BRATSKY — Jay Trent, 41, of Bridger. Visitation 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1935 Avenue B. Interment will follow at the Bridger Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the graveside service at the Bridger Civic Center. (14)
CLAPPER — William “Bill”, 80, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central. (16)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
GOSE — Stephen M. "Steve," 89, Roberts. Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at Calvary Episcopal Church, Red Lodge. The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Wichita Falls, TX. (16)
Smith Columbus
No services planned
MESSER — Igerna, 96, of Billings. Visitation 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Fri., Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Sat., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)
SIMENSON — Curtis, 89, of Laurel. Inurnment, 2 p.m., Fri., Sept. 20, Laurel Cemetery. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, LDS Church, Laurel, MT. (21)
LINDBO — Terri, 71, of Billings. Viewing, Tuesday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service, Wed., 10 a.m., Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (18)
BUECHLER — Mary, 69, of Billings. Celebration of life Sunday at 2 p.m. at 3300 Central Ave. (15)
STEVENS — Joyce, 93, of Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thurs., Memorial Mass 11 a.m., Fri., both at St. Pius X Church. Inurnment Calvary Columbarium. (20)
HALVERSON — Jack, 87, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (17)
PROCTOR — Marilyn, 68. Cremation. Private family services to be held. (15)
EICHENBERGER — Kenneth, 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., at First Presbyterian Church. (14)
BROOKS — MizBettye, 92. Services 11 a.m. Sat., Billings Church of Christ. (14)
HENDERSON — Leon ‘Brooke’, 85. Open House Reception. Sunday at Yellowstone Country Club. Feel free to join them anytime between 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. (15)
HAUCK — Herman, 90. Visitation 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wed followed by 7 p.m. Vigil both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thurs at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (19)
No services planned.
No services planned
DUMONT — Desirae Services at 1 p.m., Sat., Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment Crow Agency Cemetery. (14)
STOPS PRETTY PLACES — Kaysera. Memorial services at 10 a.m. Monday Bullis Funeral Chapel. Private disposition Pryor Cemetery Visitation 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mon. (17)
