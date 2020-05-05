Smith West
Smith Downtown
HACKENBERG — Joseph J., of Bridger. Cremation planned. Celebration of life at a later date. (6)
FULOP — George, 78, Billings, No service is planned. (6)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
SAMSEL — Thomas, 79, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (6)
DWORSHAK — Celestine “Sally”, 91, of Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Wednesday St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (6)
FRENCH — James, 6, son of Kris and Lindsey French. Funeral services 11 a.m. Friday, May 8th, Faith Chapel. (8)
ADLER — Louis H. “Lou,” 85. Visitation Saturday and Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Private graveside Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery. Celebration of life, later date. Drive-by memorial, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X. (5)
BARTELS — Josephine, 95. Memorial service 2 p.m. May 15 at First Presbyterian Church. (6)
FRICKLE — Cheri, Visitation Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com (7)
