Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Servies Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

SCHULTE - Kylen, 24, of Moab, Utah and formerly of Billings and Wolf Point. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Interment will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Casket is closed. (31)

BETTISE- Patrick, 64 of Billings, Celebration of Life on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. at Knight of Columbus Hall. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WEAVER — James “Jim,” 71. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Faith Chapel. (2)

CUSHING — Marlene A., 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (4)

HOLICK - Roger, 81. Arrangements pending. (30)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

NAFTS – Donald, 71, of Billings. Funeral Wed., Sept. 1, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (30)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Load entries

