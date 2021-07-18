 Skip to main content
Paid notices
Smith West

NELSON — Dolores A, 98, Memorial service Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W.  Billings. (18) 

Smith Downtown

PASTIAN-BRUN — Marian R., 72, of Billings, passed July 13, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (18)

RICHARDSON — Kenneth G, 65, Graveside service Thursday, July 22 at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (18)

Smith Laurel

FRANK — Judy K, 77, Laurel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Mon, July 19 at First Baptist Church, Laurel. Visitation will begin at 10 am until the time of service. Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. (18)

ALTMAN — Evonne Bernei, 87, Laurel. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tues., July 20 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. Burial will take place in the Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary, visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (19)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned 

Michelotti-Sawyers

BOOKE — Margery A., 86. Services 2 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SPIELER — Darlene, 80, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned. (19)

WIKOFF — Elizabeth Ann, 19. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

