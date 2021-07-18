Smith West
NELSON — Dolores A, 98, Memorial service Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Billings. (18)
Smith Downtown
PASTIAN-BRUN — Marian R., 72, of Billings, passed July 13, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (18)
RICHARDSON — Kenneth G, 65, Graveside service Thursday, July 22 at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (18)
Smith Laurel
FRANK — Judy K, 77, Laurel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Mon, July 19 at First Baptist Church, Laurel. Visitation will begin at 10 am until the time of service. Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. (18)
ALTMAN — Evonne Bernei, 87, Laurel. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tues., July 20 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. Burial will take place in the Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (19)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
BOOKE — Margery A., 86. Services 2 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)
SPIELER — Darlene, 80, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned. (19)
WIKOFF — Elizabeth Ann, 19. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery (18)
