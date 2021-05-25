Smith West
Services Planned
Smith Downtown
HOLDERITH — Sherry Ann, 58, Shepherd. A memorial service to be announced at a later date. (26)
HOSCHOUER — Edward G. “Fast Eddie”, 67, Roundup. Memorial Service, 3 p.m. Thursday May 27th at Mercy Baptist Church, Roundup. (27)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
GOODWIN — Zachary, 48, of Billings. Visitation Mon 3-8 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Tues. 10 a.m. Faith Chapel. Livestream: https://boxcast.tv/view/zach-goodwin-memorial-koxw3nnbpfervgmru2oz (25)
OLD CROW SR — Brian, 46, of Billings and Crow Agency. Visitation 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral service 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Crow Agency Multi Purpose Center, located in Crow Agency, MT. Interment will follow at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (26)
IBACH — Clarence (Clancy) ,80, of Billings and Miles City. Cremation. Services are planned for a later time. (27)
ETCHART — Delores M., 93. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Billings. Rosary with committal and reception to follow 9:30 a.m. Friday, St. Raphael Church, Glasgow. (26)
ZIKA — Lawrence, 88. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (28)
LETELLIER — Paula Hoiness, 91. Cremation. (25)
WEST — Monty, 58, of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Wed. May 26 at Trinity Baptist Church. (26)
