OLD CROW SR — Brian, 46, of Billings and Crow Agency. Visitation 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral service 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Crow Agency Multi Purpose Center, located in Crow Agency, MT. Interment will follow at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (26)

IBACH — Clarence (Clancy) ,80, of Billings and Miles City. Cremation. Services are planned for a later time. (27)

ETCHART — Delores M., 93. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Billings. Rosary with committal and reception to follow 9:30 a.m. Friday, St. Raphael Church, Glasgow. (26)

ZIKA — Lawrence, 88. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (28)

LETELLIER — Paula Hoiness, 91. Cremation. (25)

WEST — Monty, 58, of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Wed. May 26 at Trinity Baptist Church. (26)

