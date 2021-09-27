Smith West

DEINES — Helen Miller, 96, of Billings. Visitation Monday, Sept 27th from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, Sept. 28th at 12 p.m., both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

TERRY — Constance Agnes 95 of Billings. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday September 28, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church in Billings, MT at 11 a.m. with a light lunch to follow afterwards. (27)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

McMANUS — Rosemary, 96, of Billings- Rosary 6 p.m., Sept. 27 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, interment at Holy Cross. (28)