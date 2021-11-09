 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

HILARIO, Sr., — Fred, 97, Billings. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 11, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peach Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (11)

RAMIREZ — Felipa, 75, Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Sat., Nov. 13th at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. (13)

LENNICK — Theresa Hope, 74, Billings. Graveside service at 1 p.m., Fri., Nov. 12, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (12)

STALEY — Robert Lee “Bob”, 77, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 11, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th Street. Interment Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 1 to 6 p.m. Wed. Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (11)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

WESCHENFELDER — Henry. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Wed 11/10  Shepherd Bible Church. (10)

WAGGONER — Beth, 89, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at First United Methodist Church, located at 2800 4th Avenue North. (10) 

DUNBAR — Carl. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thurs 11/11 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)

DWAYNE — Scott, 78, of Billings. Services pending. (9)

HORN — Antonio. Viewing Tues 5-8 p.m., Wed 5-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Thurs 10 a.m. Terrace Gardens. (11)

MERCIER — Roy “Bud”, 86, of Billings. A celebration of Bud’s life will be held in the of Summer 2022. (12)

NORBY — Lloyd. UPDATE – SERVICES PENDING. (11)

Michelotti-Sawyers

COONEY — Carol, 99. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery. (9)

ROBINSON — Joseph B., 61. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)

WELCH — Thomas “Mac,” 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian. (12)

OFFT — Arlen Mae, 95. Funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

KING — Michael Byran, 70, of Laurel. Services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Masonic Lodge, 9900 Laurel Airport Road, Laurel. For full obituary go to www.cfgbillings.com. (9)

Heights Family Funeral Home

DAVIS — Robert “Bob” W., 57 of Billings. Private family graveside service will be held at Yellowstone National Cemetery.  Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (9)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

