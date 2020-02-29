Smith West
CETRONE Sr.,— Donald Lee, 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 29, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (29)
Smith Downtown
KLOVSTAD — Howard Eugene 1939-2020. Memorial service 1 p.m. Mon., Mar. 2, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Obituary www.smithfuneralchapels.com (2)
SCHOFIELD — Juanita, 93, Billings. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. (29)
WOODS — Leister, A., 66, Billings. No formal services planned, contact Gayla. Cremation. (1)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
SLICER — Annette I., 59, Columbus. No services planned at this time. Cremation. (1)
EVANS — Christopher “Chris”, 43, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Chapel. (29)
CUSTER — Oliver “Ron”, 75, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7 First United Methodist Church. (7)
OLSON — Oscar, 90, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday American Lutheran Church. (5)
OSTERMILLER — Marguerite, 93. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Fri. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Sat. at First Congregational Church. (29)
VAN LUCHENE — Curtis, 57. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thurs. March 5 at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. March 6 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (6)
DUNGAN — Lee, 64, of Billings. Private Family Services are planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (1)
PETERSON — Darlyne, 97, of Billings. Viewing 8-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Huntley Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (3)
FENTER — Martha, 83 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service Sat., Feb. 29, 10:30 a.m. Billings Church of Christ, 10th & Alderson. (29)
FOWLER — Mark, 45 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, Sat., Feb. 29, 3 p.m., United Methodist Church. (29)
HAWORTH SIDDLE — Meri Adele, of Hendersonville, N.C., formerly of Fromberg. Passed away Feb. 17, 2020 in N.C. (29)
BRAATEN — Doris, 83 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service Mon., March 2, 11 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church. (2)
No services planned
