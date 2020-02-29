SLICER — Annette I., 59, Columbus. No services planned at this time. Cremation. (1)

EVANS — Christopher “Chris”, 43, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Chapel. (29)

CUSTER — Oliver “Ron”, 75, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7 First United Methodist Church. (7)

OLSON — Oscar, 90, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday American Lutheran Church. (5)

OSTERMILLER — Marguerite, 93. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Fri. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Sat. at First Congregational Church. (29)

VAN LUCHENE — Curtis, 57. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thurs. March 5 at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. March 6 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (6)

DUNGAN — Lee, 64, of Billings. Private Family Services are planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (1)