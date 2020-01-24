{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

VORHES — Doris J., 82, Absarokee. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25, at Absarokee Evangelical Church. Interment Rosebud Cemetery. (25)

Smith Laurel  

No services planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

RINGER — Mary Lyman, 94 of Red Lodge. A Celebration of Life will be held at Old Piney Dell at Rock Creek Resort, on Sun. Jan. 26, from 2-4 p.m. (25)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

CARLSON —  Edith, 80, of Billings. A private family service will be held at a later date. (24)

KENNEDY —  Timothy “Tim” , 53, of Laurel. Celebration of Life Sunday 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (26)

NOT AFRAID — Selena, 16, of Billings and Hardin. Visitation 5-8 Friday and Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Sunday Hardin High School. Interment Fairview High School Hardin. (26)

WHITEMAN — Keri M., 37, of Pryor. Vigil 4 p.m. Friday, Funeral Service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Charles Mission, Pryor. Interment in Whiteman Family Cemetery.  (25)

BEST — Penny, 83, of Billings. Private memorial service will be held. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BAUMGARDNER — James “Jim,” 79. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)

BILLMAN — Diane, 76. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon followed by Vigil Service at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral noon Tue. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SCHMIDT —Gary, 72, of Huntley.  Cremation. Services are pending. (26)

Heights Family Funeral Home

SCHOCK — James, 78 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 25, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (25) 

FITZGERALD — James, 80 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass Fri., Jan. 24, 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Church. (24) 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

