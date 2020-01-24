Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
VORHES — Doris J., 82, Absarokee. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25, at Absarokee Evangelical Church. Interment Rosebud Cemetery. (25)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
RINGER — Mary Lyman, 94 of Red Lodge. A Celebration of Life will be held at Old Piney Dell at Rock Creek Resort, on Sun. Jan. 26, from 2-4 p.m. (25)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
CARLSON — Edith, 80, of Billings. A private family service will be held at a later date. (24)
KENNEDY — Timothy “Tim” , 53, of Laurel. Celebration of Life Sunday 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (26)
You have free articles remaining.
NOT AFRAID — Selena, 16, of Billings and Hardin. Visitation 5-8 Friday and Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Sunday Hardin High School. Interment Fairview High School Hardin. (26)
WHITEMAN — Keri M., 37, of Pryor. Vigil 4 p.m. Friday, Funeral Service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Charles Mission, Pryor. Interment in Whiteman Family Cemetery. (25)
BEST — Penny, 83, of Billings. Private memorial service will be held. (24)
BAUMGARDNER — James “Jim,” 79. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)
BILLMAN — Diane, 76. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon followed by Vigil Service at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral noon Tue. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (28)
SCHMIDT —Gary, 72, of Huntley. Cremation. Services are pending. (26)
SCHOCK — James, 78 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 25, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (25)
FITZGERALD — James, 80 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass Fri., Jan. 24, 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Church. (24)
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.