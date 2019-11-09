Smith West
LECHNER — Charles A., 85, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 S. 27th St. Private burial at a later date. (9)
LARUE — Naomi “Louise”, 88, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (11)
KADERAVEK — Nancy E., 73, of Billings. Memorial Service to be held at later date. (11)
HAFER — Rex, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9, at First United Methodist Church. (9)
RICHARDSON — Jane, 93. Private family committal services. (10)
ENGLEMAN — Jack K. Memorial services are pending. (10)
BERTELSEN — Deborah, 63, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Saturday at Froid Lutheran Church in Froid, Mont. To leave condolences for the family and to view a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (9)
BELCHER — Willis C., 90, of Billings. Celebration of Life 11-3 pm Saturday. Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (9)
RICHARDSON — Blake E., 64, of Billings. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 14, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. W. Committal following 2 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery (9)
HILL — Adam, 94, of Billings. Graveside Service Friday Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine (10)
EBY — Reta Rae, 93, of Billings. Cremation. Private inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Per her request, no other services will be held (10)
BALL — Don, 87, of Billings. Arrangements pending (10)
SCHERER — Jerry B., 89 of Billings. Visitation begins at 4 p.m. and Vigil at 6 p.m., Mon., Nov. 11, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Tues., Nov. 12, 11 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. (12)
