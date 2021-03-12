 Skip to main content
Smith West

KING-WILLIAMS – Joanne Marie, 78, Billings, Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday March 13th at Freedom Church, 550 32nd St. West. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (13)

RITTER — Raymond A., 99, Billings. Private Service is planned. (14)

QUAM — Robert “Bob”, 74, of Billings, died March 9. Services will be held at a later date. (13)

Smith Downtown

WINCHELL — William W. “Bill”, 74, of Billings.  Visitations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at the Smith Downtown Chapel.  Public graveside service with military honors 10 a.m., Friday, March 12 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (12)

HAMILTON — Judy Busch, 78, Shepherd. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Monday March 15th, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Procession immediately following, to Lavina Cemetery for graveside service. (15)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

WEBER — Patrick "Pat", 62, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Bernards Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of committal will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Dawson County Cemetery, Glendive, MT. (12)

Michelotti-Sawyers

PINNOW — Larry Edward, 72. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday, March 12th, Yellowstone National Cemetery.  Celebration of Life 1-4 p.m. Friday, Columbia Club. (12)

MILLIGAN — Glenn, 92. Graveside service 2 pm Fri at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

JOHNSON — Joanne, 58 of Billings. Memorial service Sat., March 13, 1 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit and livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (13)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

