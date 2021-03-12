Smith West

KING-WILLIAMS – Joanne Marie, 78, Billings, Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday March 13th at Freedom Church, 550 32nd St. West. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (13)

RITTER — Raymond A., 99, Billings. Private Service is planned. (14)

QUAM — Robert “Bob”, 74, of Billings, died March 9. Services will be held at a later date. (13)

Smith Downtown

WINCHELL — William W. “Bill”, 74, of Billings. Visitations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at the Smith Downtown Chapel. Public graveside service with military honors 10 a.m., Friday, March 12 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (12)

HAMILTON — Judy Busch, 78, Shepherd. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Monday March 15th, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Procession immediately following, to Lavina Cemetery for graveside service. (15)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned