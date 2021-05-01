Smith West
WIEDMEIER — John E, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Trinity Luthern Church, 537 Grand Ave. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. (1)
SHEPARD — Lorraine Skalsky, 94, Billings. Funeral Service pending. (2)
Smith Downtown
CALDERWOOD — Pat, 89, Whitehall formerly of Ballantine. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
ARMSTRONG — Jeanette, 64, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service to be announced. (1)
GOES AHEAD — Karen, 67, of Pryor. Wake Fri 6 p.m., Funeral Sat. 11 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial Goes Ahead Cemetery, Pryor. (1)
SCHUMACHER — John, 89, of Billings. Gathering 7 p.m. Tues., May 4 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors Wed., May 5 at 10 a.m. Holy Cross Cemetery. (5)
BURGER — Phyllis A., 83. Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Interment in Mountview Cemetery. (1)
No Services Planned
STOREY — Kai, 17, of Shepherd. Services pending. (2)
GARDNER — Isaac, funeral services Sat. At 11 a.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (1)
WHITE BEAR — Brian, memorial service Sat. At 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (1)
OTHER MEDICINE — John Paul, funeral service Mon. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial with military honors at the Crow Agency Cemetery. (1)
MOLINA — Leona, funeral service Tues. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (1)
