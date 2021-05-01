SCHUMACHER — John, 89, of Billings. Gathering 7 p.m. Tues., May 4 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors Wed., May 5 at 10 a.m. Holy Cross Cemetery. (5)

BURGER — Phyllis A., 83. Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Interment in Mountview Cemetery. (1)

No Services Planned

STOREY — Kai, 17, of Shepherd. Services pending. (2)

GARDNER — Isaac, funeral services Sat. At 11 a.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (1)

WHITE BEAR — Brian, memorial service Sat. At 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (1)

OTHER MEDICINE — John Paul, funeral service Mon. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial with military honors at the Crow Agency Cemetery. (1)

MOLINA — Leona, funeral service Tues. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (1)