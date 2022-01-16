Smith West

PUST — Eunice B., 94, passed January 10, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. with viewing 1 hour prior at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (16)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

POWERS — M. Jeanette, 90, of Billings. Rosary service Sunday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m., Franciscan wake service 7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Pius X Parish. Rite of Committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery. (17)

LANTZ — Faith. Services to be held at a later date. (17)