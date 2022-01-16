Smith West
PUST — Eunice B., 94, passed January 10, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. with viewing 1 hour prior at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (16)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
POWERS — M. Jeanette, 90, of Billings. Rosary service Sunday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m., Franciscan wake service 7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Pius X Parish. Rite of Committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery. (17)
LANTZ — Faith. Services to be held at a later date. (17)
OLSON — Penelope “Penny” J., 70. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)
REIERSON — Gail, 65, of Billings. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Memorial service pending. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for more information. (16)
LINDELL — Annette, 63, of Billings. Memorial service Mon., Jan. 17, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read obituary and leave condolences. (17)
CLARK — Robert “Bob”, 64, of Huntley. Memorial service Fri., Jan. 21, 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home w/reception to follow graveside service, 2 pm at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Obituary online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)
No Services Planned
