PORTER — Douglas R., 66, of Billings, formerly of Helena. Memorial service in Helena pending. (18)
MOEN — Mark Duane, 56, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (19)
KELLY — Mary Jane, 66, of Billings. Memorial Services pending at Parkview Care Center. (19)
YOUNG — Edwin, 50, of Billings. Memorial 1 p.m. Sunday, Heights Family Funeral Home. (18)
FOX — James, graveside service Monday, August 19, 2019, at Hardin Fairview Cemetery at 1 p.m. (19)
