Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

PORTER — Douglas R., 66, of Billings, formerly of Helena. Memorial service in Helena pending. (18)

Smith Downtown 

MOEN — Mark Duane, 56, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (19)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

KELLY — Mary Jane, 66, of Billings. Memorial Services pending at Parkview Care Center. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned. 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

YOUNG — Edwin, 50, of Billings. Memorial 1 p.m. Sunday, Heights Family Funeral Home. (18)

Bullis-Mortuary

FOX — James, graveside service Monday, August 19, 2019, at Hardin Fairview Cemetery at 1 p.m. (19)

 

