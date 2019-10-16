Smith West
TIMMONS — Sue, 76, Billings. Memorial service 2:30 p.m., Sat. Oct. 19, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (19)
DILLMAN — Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Roundup. (19)
KARLS — James “Jim”, 67, of Billings. Vigil service, 6 pm Friday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Saturday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (19)
REEVES — Bennae, 75. Cremation has taken place and family services will be held at a later date. (20)
MUELLER — Daniel J., 77. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (18)
PFLUGE — Phyllis E., 97. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Lillis Chapel. (18)
ROGERS — John, 83, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 19 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (16)
JUROVICH — Robert, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Fri., Oct. 18, at Mayflower Congregational Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (16)
