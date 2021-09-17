 Skip to main content
Smith West

LENHARDT — Clarence, 82, Graveside service Saturday, Sept. 18, at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. (17)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned 

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

LOCKE — Virginia, 88, of Shepherd. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat Shepherd Bible Church (18).

WAGNER — Bruce, 67, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday, reception to follow, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (17)

BACON — Erma, 88, of Huntley. Private family services. (19)

WALL — Charles, 69, of Billings. Viewing: Thurs 9/16, 2-8 p.m. Sat 9/18, 1-5pm, Sun 9/19, 3-5 p.m. Vigil, Sun, 5-8 pm. Service Monday 9/20 at 11 a.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel.  Burial at Goes Ahead/Lion Shows Cemetery. (20)

CARLSON — Amanda. Private family services. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WEILAND — Kayleigh Jade, 22. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday. Memorial service 2pm Saturday. Both at Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

SIMMONS — Richard L., 82. Family will receive friends, 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (20)

WILSON — Dave, 83. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tue at Faith Chapel. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LEE — Ralph D, 98, passed. Sept 12, 2021. Funeral Services will be at Mt Olive Lutheran Church September 18, at 11 a.m. 2336 St. Johns Avenue Billings, MT.  Visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary (17)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

