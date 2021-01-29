LEE — Marlyn, 63, Billings. Visitation 10-10:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 29, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 912 Wicks in Billings. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (29)

RISVOLD — Stanley B. 94 of Red Lodge. Service on January 30, 2021 at 11:00 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with interment at St Olaf Cemetery with military honors. (30)

HOFFERBER — Judith ‘Judy’ 79, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Faith Chapel in the Broadwater Entrance. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (29).