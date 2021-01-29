Smith West
No services planned.
Smith Downtown
LEE — Marlyn, 63, Billings. Visitation 10-10:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 29, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 912 Wicks in Billings. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (29)
MASCARENA — Stan, 64, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday February 5th at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (5)
Smith Laurel
No services planned.
Smith-Olcott Chapel
RISVOLD — Stanley B. 94 of Red Lodge. Service on January 30, 2021 at 11:00 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with interment at St Olaf Cemetery with military honors. (30)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned.
No services planned.
No services planned.
HOFFERBER — Judith ‘Judy’ 79, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Faith Chapel in the Broadwater Entrance. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (29).
BROWN — Cayden, 25, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat. Jan. 30 at the Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus), 2216 Grand Avenue. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (30)
No services planned.
WHITE CLAY — Carol, funeral service Sat. 10 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial At the Fairview Cemetery. (29)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.