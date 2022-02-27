 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

CARAHASEN — Wesley “Wes” A., 71 Billings. Memorial Service June 4 at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St. W. 11 a.m. (27)

Smith Downtown

No services Planned

Smith Laurel

FOOS — Randolph “Randy” J., 76, Edgar. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., March 2, at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, 315 East 3rd Street. (27)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

REID — Betty. Services pending at St. Pius X Catholic Church (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

RICHMOND — Thomas, 73, of Billings. Cremation. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Fri. March 4 at St. Thomas the Apostle.  Inurnment 10 a.m. Fri., June 10 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls. A reception will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and watch a livestream of the service. (27)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News