CARAHASEN — Wesley “Wes” A., 71 Billings. Memorial Service June 4 at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St. W. 11 a.m. (27)
FOOS — Randolph “Randy” J., 76, Edgar. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., March 2, at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, 315 East 3rd Street. (27)
REID — Betty. Services pending at St. Pius X Catholic Church (28)
RICHMOND — Thomas, 73, of Billings. Cremation. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Fri. March 4 at St. Thomas the Apostle. Inurnment 10 a.m. Fri., June 10 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls. A reception will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and watch a livestream of the service. (27)
