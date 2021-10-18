Smith West

FRANK — Clinton Gary "Clint," 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 21, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 So. 36th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wed. at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West (21)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

SIMEON – Anne-Marie Knopp, 45, of Billings. Visitation 5 – 7:30 p.m. Mon 10/18 Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tues 10/19 Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 3rd Ave S, Billings. (19)

WICKHAM — Faye L., 79, of Billings. Cremation. Services are planned for a later time. (19)