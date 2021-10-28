Smith West

FERNELIUS — John Henry, 82, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Sat, Oct. 30 at Smith Funeral Chapels – West. 304 34th St, Billings. (29)

Smith Downtown

BAYMAN — Gordon L., 84, Billings. Visitation at Smith Downtown Chapel from 12 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment and military honors Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park, 3605 Grand Avenue. (28)

TAYLOR — Richard Arthur, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Fri, Oct. 29 at Smith Funeral Chapels – Dowtown. 925 S 27th St, Billings. (29)

Smith Laurel