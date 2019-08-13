{{featured_button_text}}
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

BUECHLER — Gary L., 76, Billings. Visitation 4 – 7 p.m., Mon., Aug. 12,  also 1 hour prior to funeral. Funeral service 10 a.m., Tues., Aug. 13. Both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment with military honors, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (13)

BRACKEN — Kenneth, 84, of Broadview. Visitation 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sat., Aug. 17. Both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial at Lavina Cemetery. (17)

FELLOWS — Walter B., 92, Billings.  Memorial celebration at West Park Village, 2351 Solomon Ave. at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17.  Interment of the urn will take place at a later date at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)

Smith Downtown 

MOCABEE — Agnes, 95, Billings.  Visitation on Tuesday, August 13, 1-7:00 at Smith Downtown Chapel, Family Receiving Friends from 4-7:00 p.m.  Funeral service on Wednesday, Aug 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel followed by reception and then interment at Rockvale Cemetery. (14) 

HAYWORTH — Linda J., 64, Billings.  Graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, time to be announced by family.  Cremation. (14)

WALL — Mary Lou, 90, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thurs., Aug, 15, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial park, 3605 Grand Ave. (15) 

Smith Laurel 

KRAMLICH — Raymond, "Rocky", 71, Laurel.  Family service and interment of urn in Lewistown at a later date.  Cremation. (13)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

KELSEY — Michael "Mike" Patrick, 52, of Bridger.  No services planned.  Cremation. (14)

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

MEZA — Mary G., 101, of Billings.  Viewing Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday 3-7, Saturday 10-3, Sunday  1-3. Vigil service Monday 6:00 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel, Funeral service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. Mary Queen of Peace. (13)

WELDON — Thomas, 64 of Billings.  Services at a later date. (13)

SMITH (Craig) —  Annette “Annie”, 61, of Kalispell, MT.  Memorial services are being planned at this time and will be held in Kalispell. (14)

VOGEL —  John, 91, of Billings. Memorial service Wednesday at St Thomas Catholic Church 10:00 a.m. (14)

Michelotti-Sawyers

FRAZER — Margaret, 93. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. (13)

CARLSON — Charles “Charlie,” 55. Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (13)

DALTHORP — Lois, 90. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (17)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

NEVILLE — Joseph “Joe” Neville, 74, of Billings. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home and a graveside service will be on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge Cemetery. Full obituary can be found at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. Heights Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (15)

Bullis-Mortuary

ALDEN Jr., — Eddie “Snowbird”,  funeral service Tuesday Aug. 13 at 11:00 a.m., Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (13)

