Smith West
BUECHLER — Gary L., 76, Billings. Visitation 4 – 7 p.m., Mon., Aug. 12, also 1 hour prior to funeral. Funeral service 10 a.m., Tues., Aug. 13. Both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment with military honors, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (13)
BRACKEN — Kenneth, 84, of Broadview. Visitation 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sat., Aug. 17. Both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial at Lavina Cemetery. (17)
FELLOWS — Walter B., 92, Billings. Memorial celebration at West Park Village, 2351 Solomon Ave. at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17. Interment of the urn will take place at a later date at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)
Smith Downtown
MOCABEE — Agnes, 95, Billings. Visitation on Tuesday, August 13, 1-7:00 at Smith Downtown Chapel, Family Receiving Friends from 4-7:00 p.m. Funeral service on Wednesday, Aug 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel followed by reception and then interment at Rockvale Cemetery. (14)
HAYWORTH — Linda J., 64, Billings. Graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, time to be announced by family. Cremation. (14)
WALL — Mary Lou, 90, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thurs., Aug, 15, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial park, 3605 Grand Ave. (15)
Smith Laurel
KRAMLICH — Raymond, "Rocky", 71, Laurel. Family service and interment of urn in Lewistown at a later date. Cremation. (13)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
KELSEY — Michael "Mike" Patrick, 52, of Bridger. No services planned. Cremation. (14)
Smith Columbus
No services planned
MEZA — Mary G., 101, of Billings. Viewing Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday 3-7, Saturday 10-3, Sunday 1-3. Vigil service Monday 6:00 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel, Funeral service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. Mary Queen of Peace. (13)
WELDON — Thomas, 64 of Billings. Services at a later date. (13)
SMITH (Craig) — Annette “Annie”, 61, of Kalispell, MT. Memorial services are being planned at this time and will be held in Kalispell. (14)
VOGEL — John, 91, of Billings. Memorial service Wednesday at St Thomas Catholic Church 10:00 a.m. (14)
FRAZER — Margaret, 93. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. (13)
CARLSON — Charles “Charlie,” 55. Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (13)
DALTHORP — Lois, 90. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (17)
No services planned
NEVILLE — Joseph “Joe” Neville, 74, of Billings. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home and a graveside service will be on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge Cemetery. Full obituary can be found at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. Heights Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (15)
ALDEN Jr., — Eddie “Snowbird”, funeral service Tuesday Aug. 13 at 11:00 a.m., Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (13)
