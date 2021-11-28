Smith West

CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)

ABARR — Joseph H., 81, of Billings, passed November 17, 2021. Services will be held on Friday December 3, 2021 at Smith West Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

TATE — Virginia “Ginger” M. 81, of Billings, passed November 23, 2021. A Mass will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X. (28)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel