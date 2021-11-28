 Skip to main content
Smith West

CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)

ABARR — Joseph H., 81, of Billings, passed November 17, 2021. Services will be held on Friday December 3, 2021 at Smith West Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

TATE — Virginia “Ginger” M. 81, of Billings, passed November 23, 2021. A Mass will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X. (28)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

HEYWOOD – Shirley Laber, 86, Columbus. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Tues., Nov. 30 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. Internment will be in the Rockvale Cemetery following the service. For full obituary visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (29)

Dahl Funeral

TURNSPLENTY — Wayne. Viewing Wed. 9-4, Sat. 5-8, Sun. 12-8 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Mon 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)

WILLIAMS — Ronald, 75, of Billings. Memorial service at a later date (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HENRICKSON — Jason, 51, Reed Point.  Memorial 1 p.m. Sunday December 5 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (28)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

