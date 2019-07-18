{{featured_button_text}}
Paid Notices Editorial Image
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

PRESSMAN — Audre E., 94, Billings. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 pm Wed,. July 17, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thurs at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (18)

GIRARDOT – Mary Frances “Fran”, 90, Billings. Private family service. (21)

JAMISON  — Dale, 84, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (19)|

Smith Downtown

SVEE — Gary D., 76, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 119 N. 33rd Street. (19)

GLASGOW —  Mae L., 87, of Billings.  Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd.  Interment of urn at 4 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (24)

BOZMAN — Mary “Kay”, 69, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (20)

ROBINSON — Florence, 94, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located at 1721 Central Avenue. Casket is closed. (20)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus No services planned

Dahl Funeral

PANCHEAU — Richard, 65, of Billings. Celebration of life, 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, home of Scott & Denise Pancheau, 937 Noblewood Dr, Billings, Lockwood neighborhood. Very casual, bring your memories of Richard to share. (20)

NORTON JR. — John B., 74, of Billings. No services planned at this time. (18)

MEYER  —  Daniel “Dan”, 54, of Billings. Viewing Thursday, 5 pm – 8 pm, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil service 6 p.m. Friday, Blain family hangar, 6309 Jellison Rd. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m, Saturday, St, Pius X with interment to follow in Mountview Cemetery. (20)

REITER — Diane, 74, of Billings. Viewing Monday 9 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel with interment to follow in Laurel Cemetery. (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BUZZETTI — Frank, 67. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

LAM — Linda. 76 of Billings. Linda, wife of Curt Sauber, and mother to Shilo and Keith Markegard, passed away Dec. 10, 2018. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Sat. July 20, at Calvary Cemetery, located behind St. Pius X Church. (20)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PATELIS — Patricia Katheryn, 87, of Billings. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 19, with Funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X. Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.cfgbillings.com. (19)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

NAYEMATSU — Kay, graveside service July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (26)

MEDICINE CROW — William.  Funeral service Thursday 10 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial with Military Honors at the Crow Veteran Cemetery. (18)

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries