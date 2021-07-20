 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

LaBARD — Keith M., 84, Billings.  Funeral services at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment with military honors follows at the Huntley Cemetery. (22)

Smith Laurel

ROLISON — Connie Renee, 69, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 21 at the United Methodist Church, Laurel. For full obituary, visit. (20)   

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned 

Michelotti-Sawyers

MARR — Marjorie J., 73. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (23)

WHITSON — James A., 93. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Mountview Cemetery. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

JOHNSON  — Sharis, 71, of Billings. Cremation. Services Pending. (20)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News