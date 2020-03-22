Smith West

WILLINGHAM — Margaret, 57, Billings. Margaret passed away March 11 in Billings. Private arrangements. Cremation. (22)

FAGAN — James Patrick "Pat", 84, Billings. Service to be held at a later date.(22)

Smith Downtown

BRICKMAN — Charles E. “Bud”, 96, of Billings. Cremation planned. Service at a later date. (22)

Smith Laurel

FRANK — Robert Lee "Bob", 77, Laurel. Service to be held at a later date. (23)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

VINSON — Mary, 71, of Roberts. Private family memorial at a later date. Cremation. (23)

Smith Columbus Chapel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No services planned

No services planned

ADERS — Karin, 82. Services pending. (23)