SHERMAN — John Lee, 64, of Huntley. Private family service. (16)

PEABODY — George L., 67, of Ryegate. Cremation. No service planned. (16)

ROCKMAN — Chadwick Gene, “Chad”, 43. Private Interment. Funeral Mass and Reception will be announced at a later date. (15)

CROSBY — Kathryn Marcellus, 89. Cremation. Graveside services in Helena at later date. (15)

SCOTT — Margaret Rose, 97. Cremation. Celebration of life this summer. (15)

WORISEK — Adela, 59, of Billings. Cremation. No Services are planned (14)

No services planned

CLINE — Bonnie. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Bullismortuary.com. (14)