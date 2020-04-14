Paid notices
Smith West

Smith Downtown 

MARTINSON —  Marianne, 88, Billings.  Private family services to be held later.  Cremation. (14)

BYXBE — Nancy K., 71, of Pompeys Pillar.  Cremation is planned. Services will be delayed. (14)

RANDALL — Luther F., 87, Billings. Memorial services and interment pending. Cremation.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (14)

GOLLEHON — M.C. “Chip”, 66, of Ryegate.  Cremation is planned. No public services scheduled. (15)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

SHERMAN — John Lee, 64, of Huntley. Private family service. (16)

PEABODY — George L., 67, of Ryegate. Cremation. No service planned. (16)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ROCKMAN — Chadwick Gene, “Chad”, 43. Private Interment. Funeral Mass and Reception will be announced at a later date. (15)

CROSBY — Kathryn Marcellus, 89. Cremation. Graveside services in Helena at later date. (15)

SCOTT — Margaret Rose, 97. Cremation. Celebration of life this summer. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

WORISEK — Adela,  59, of Billings. Cremation. No Services are planned (14)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

CLINE — Bonnie. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Bullismortuary.com. (14)

