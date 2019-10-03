{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

SHRIVER — Larry N., 80, of Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Oct 4, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave. (4)

MORGAN — Robert C. “Bob”, 89, of Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Fri., Oct. 11 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (4)

Smith Downtown 

TRYAN — Mildred I. Garberg, 87, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m., Tues., Oct. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, at the Whitetail Cemetery. (4)

LECHNER — Charles A., 85, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. (3)

URBASKA — Ruth, 95, of Billings. Cremation. No formal services are planned. (3) 

SMITH — Myrna J., 96, of Billings. Visitations and services are pending and will be announced tomorrow. (3)

Smith Laurel 

KINDSFATER —  Herbert S., 94, of Laurel. Visitation from 3-7 p.m. on Thurs., Oct 3, 2019 at Smith Laurel Chapel. Memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Fri., October 4, 2019 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (4)

MCKNIGHT — Lorrie, 65, of Laurel. Memorial service at 2 p.m., Oct. 7, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Laurel. Interment of urn follows at Laurel Cemetery. (4)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

CARLSON — John, 52, of Fromberg. Celebration of Life on Sat. Oct. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street Billings.  http://www.smithfuneralchapels.com (5)

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HENTZ — Veda, 88, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sat.Oct. 5, 1:30 p.m. at Community of Christ Church, 332 Griffing Drive, Billings. (5)

LIGGET — Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Vigil service Thurs. Oct. 10, 6:00 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel with Memorial Mass Fri. Oct. 11, 12:00 p.m. St Patrick Co-Cathedral. Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com for detailed obituary. (3)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HARPOLE — Jon I., 44. Memorial service 5 p.m. Sat., Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)

TATARKA — Marjorie, 88. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tues., St. Pius X Church. (8)

HOFFERBER —  Ann, 92. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Fri. and funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)

SCHUMAN — Maxine, 83 of Billings. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Fri., Oct. 4 at First Presbyterian Church. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LEE — Howard, 91, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Thurs. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery (3) 

HAWKINS — Joan, 69, of Billings. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Thurs. at her home. Funeral mass 11 a.m., Fri. at St. Pius X. For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (4)

Heights Family Funeral Home

STOLTZ — Jerry, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Life Celebration 4-7 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, 2019, Heights VFW. (4)

GLASGOW — Gary, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11, 2019, Heights Family Funeral Home. Full obit on www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (7)

OPHEIM — Heather D., 40, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Sat., Oct. 5, 2019, at Heights Family Funeral Home. (5)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

