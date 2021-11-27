 Skip to main content
Smith West

CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

HEDRICK — Clarice Louise, 86, Reed Point. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 27 at the Anipro Event Center in Absarokee. For full obituary, visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (27)

Dahl Funeral

COMSTOCK — Pat, 80, of Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation prior to services only. Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, November 29, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, Montana. (27)

MEYER — Andrea, 72, of Billings. Cremation. A small service is planned. (27)

TURNSPLENTY — Wayne. Viewing Wed. 9-4, Sat. 5-8, Sun. 12-8 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Mon. 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)

WILLIAMS — Ronald, 75, of Billings. Memorial service at a later date (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MOWAT — Bernice, 92. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat at Mayflower Congregational Church. (27)

MAWYER — Gloria Jane, 90. Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (27)

DONNELLY — Dolores “Dode,” 86. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, St. Thomas the Apostle. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

