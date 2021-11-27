Smith West
CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)
Smith Downtown
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
HEDRICK — Clarice Louise, 86, Reed Point. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 27 at the Anipro Event Center in Absarokee. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (27)
COMSTOCK — Pat, 80, of Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation prior to services only. Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, November 29, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, Montana. (27)
MEYER — Andrea, 72, of Billings. Cremation. A small service is planned. (27)
TURNSPLENTY — Wayne. Viewing Wed. 9-4, Sat. 5-8, Sun. 12-8 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Mon. 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)
WILLIAMS — Ronald, 75, of Billings. Memorial service at a later date (28)
MOWAT — Bernice, 92. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat at Mayflower Congregational Church. (27)
MAWYER — Gloria Jane, 90. Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (27)
DONNELLY — Dolores “Dode,” 86. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, St. Thomas the Apostle. (27)
