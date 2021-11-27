Smith West

CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

HEDRICK — Clarice Louise, 86, Reed Point. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 27 at the Anipro Event Center in Absarokee. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (27)