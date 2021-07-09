Smith West
ALBRECHT — Thelma Cade, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Friday, July 9th, at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). (9)
ESKRO — Charles Tony, 93, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Downtown. (10)
SWARTZ — Elaine D., 90, Broadview. Visitation 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Smith West. Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)
DEGRAFTENREID — Don Roy, 88, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Al Bedoo Shrine Lodge Room, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (14)
Smith Downtown
TOTTEN — Florina “Fern”, 92, Billings. Memorial service pending. (9)
Smith Laurel
RILEY — John “Jackson”, 66, Park City. Memorial service is 11 a.m., Sat, July 10 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. Interment will follow in Park City Cemetery. For full obituary visit. (9)
WUERTZ — Roman, 94, Laurel. Graveside service 1 p.m., Fri., July 9, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (9)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
BELLROCK — Romann. Visitation Wed 12-8 p.m., Thurs 12-6 p.m., Vigil Thurs 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri Crow Multipurpose Center, Crow Agency. (9)
STIFFARM — Gerald. Wake Fri 7 p.m. Montana Indian Ministries Campsite, Lodge Pole. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Sat Harlem High School, Harlem. Internment Stiffarm Cemetery, Hays. (10)
CAUDLE — Jarrell “Rod,” 92. Open house luncheon 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 1926 Beverly Bill Blvd. (9)
CUTHBERTSON — Esther E. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)
SOLHEIM — Carl E. Services 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Willowbrooke Barn, 414 S. 64th St. West. (9)
EHRLICHER — Violet J., 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)
MITTELSTADT — Ruth B., 99. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Mountview Cemetery. (9)
No Services Planned
STANLEY — Jean, 81, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sun., July 11, 1 p.m., Stanley family home in Billings. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (10)
VICTORIA — Stacey, 56, of Billings. Services are pending. (9)
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.