Smith West

ALBRECHT — Thelma Cade, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Friday, July 9th, at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). (9)

ESKRO — Charles Tony, 93, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Downtown. (10)

SWARTZ — Elaine D., 90, Broadview.  Visitation 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West.  Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Smith West. Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)

DEGRAFTENREID — Don Roy, 88, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Al Bedoo Shrine Lodge Room, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (14)

Smith Downtown

TOTTEN —  Florina “Fern”, 92, Billings. Memorial service pending. (9) 

Smith Laurel

RILEY — John “Jackson”, 66, Park City. Memorial service is 11 a.m., Sat, July 10 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. Interment will follow in Park City Cemetery. For full obituary visit. (9)

WUERTZ — Roman, 94, Laurel. Graveside service 1 p.m., Fri., July 9, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (9) 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

BELLROCK — Romann. Visitation Wed 12-8 p.m., Thurs 12-6 p.m., Vigil Thurs 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri Crow Multipurpose Center, Crow Agency. (9)

STIFFARM — Gerald. Wake Fri 7 p.m. Montana Indian Ministries Campsite, Lodge Pole. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Sat Harlem High School, Harlem. Internment Stiffarm Cemetery, Hays. (10)

Michelotti-Sawyers

CAUDLE — Jarrell “Rod,” 92. Open house luncheon 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 1926 Beverly Bill Blvd. (9)

CUTHBERTSON — Esther E. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)

SOLHEIM — Carl E. Services 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Willowbrooke Barn, 414 S. 64th St. West. (9)

EHRLICHER — Violet J., 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)

MITTELSTADT — Ruth B., 99. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Mountview Cemetery. (9)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

STANLEY — Jean, 81, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sun., July 11, 1 p.m., Stanley family home in Billings. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (10)

VICTORIA — Stacey, 56, of Billings. Services are pending. (9)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

