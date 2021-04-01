MADSEN — Rodney, 79, of Park City. Memorial Service to be held at later date. (2)

HANLEY — Sister Kathleen, 78, of Billings, formerly of Lewistown. Memorial Mass pending at St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. (4)

PETERSON — Charles D. “Chuck,” 93. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Peace Lutheran Church. (2)

JOHNSON — Richard Dale, 84. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard Parish. (6)

No Services Planned

FISCHER — Lynn, 64, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs., April 1, 3 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit and livestream info, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (1)

FITZPATRICK — Michael, graveside service Sat. at 10 a.m. at the Crow Agency Cemetery. (1)