Smith West

WALCKER — Fred, 94, died March 29. Graveside service April 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. (1)

Smith Downtown

KNAUB — Esther L., 98, of Billings, passed March 28, 2021. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021; funeral 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 all at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 S. 27th St. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

CALDERWOOD — Pat, 89, Ballantine. Funeral Service pending at a later date. (1)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

GAUSTAD — Ruth Louise, 88, Columbus. Memorial Service, Fri., Apr 2, 2 p.m. at Absarokee Evangelical Church. (1)

Dahl Funeral

BUECHLER — Thomas J., 70, of Billings. Cremation. No services are planned. (1)

WOLF — Susan M., 61, of Billings. Cremation. Service planned for a later date. (1)

MADSEN — Rodney, 79, of Park City. Memorial Service to be held at later date.   (2)

HANLEY — Sister Kathleen, 78, of Billings, formerly of Lewistown. Memorial Mass pending at St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. (4)

Michelotti-Sawyers

PETERSON — Charles D. “Chuck,” 93. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Peace Lutheran Church. (2)

JOHNSON — Richard Dale, 84. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard Parish. (6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

FISCHER — Lynn, 64, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs., April 1, 3 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit and livestream info, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (1)

Bullis-Mortuary

FITZPATRICK — Michael, graveside service Sat. at 10 a.m. at the Crow Agency Cemetery. (1) 

