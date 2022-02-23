 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

LARSEN — Starlene P., 64 Billings. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Sat., Feb.26, at Smith West Chapel 304 34th street W, Reception following at Columbia Club 2216 Grand Ave. (23)

Smith Downtown

MONG — Alvin Ray, 46, Billings. Memorial service @ 3 p.m., Fri., 02/25/2022 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (25)

Smith Laurel

GOMER — Kenneth C., 74, Billings. Memorial service will be February 26, 2022 at the Laurel United Methodist Church, 307 W 4th Street at 11:00 am. (25)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

TURCOTTE — James Edward "Jim", 78, of Billings and formerly of Helena. Rosary 9:30 a.m., Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, located at 1502 Shirley Road, Helena, MT 59602. Rite of Committal to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The service will be live streamed, OLVMT.ORG. Memorials to Lady of the Valley Catholic Church or Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 3rd Ave. South, Billings, MT 59101. (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

RUSSELL — Ron, 74, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (23)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned 

