HUFF — Frances M., 93. Vigil and rosary 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 700 3rd Ave in Laurel. Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Luncheon for all. Private committal. (5)