Smith West

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

HUFF — Frances M., 93.  Vigil and rosary 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 700 3rd Ave in Laurel.  Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6 at St. Anthony Catholic Church.  Luncheon for all.  Private committal. (5)

EASTLICK — Shirley, 93.  Memorial service 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East in Laurel.  Private interment. (5) 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

EVANS — JoAnn, 87, of Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday St. Pius X Catholic Church. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MERKEL — Delbert J., 88, Cremation. Private interment services at a later date. (3)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HOFFERT — Kenneth ‘Ken’, 67, of Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m. July 7 at Word of Life Church, 1737 King Avenue West. To read a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (3)

Heights Family Funeral Home

MCCRANIE — Delores (Cubbinson), 84 of Billings. Cremation has taken place. Family services will be held in Sept. 2020 (2)

Bullis-Mortuary

UFFELMAN — Alex, graveside service Wed. At 11:00 a.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (4)

