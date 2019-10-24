Smith West
BITTERMAN — LaVern ‘Vern’, 94, Billings. Memorial service 10 am, Fri., Nov. 1, Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill Dr. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (24)
POTTER — Ray, 86, of Billings. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (25)
KOCH — Raymond ‘Roger’, 84, of Billings. Service at a later date. (26)
KNUTSON — Margaret E., 65, of Colstrip. Cremation. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Star Lanes Family Center in Butte. To read full obituary go to mtstandard.com. (26)
SCHWINDT — Richard "Dick" , 82, of Bridger. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25, at Bridger United Methodist Church. (25)
PFISTER — Ida J., 93, of Billings, formerly of Roundup. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct, 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 So. 27th St . Reception to follow. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed. (31)
TROTTIER — Renee, 56, of Harlem, formerly of Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Sun., Oct. 27, and Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. Mon. at Mary Queen of Peace Parish. 3rd Ave. So. and So. 34th street. Visitation a church only. Rite of Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. (28 )
EASTMAN — Thomas, 83, of Laurel. Memorial service at 1 p.m., Sat. Nov. 9 at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment of urn spring 2020 in Belfry. (24)
FRENCH — Byron L., 71, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thurs. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (24)
ERICKSON — Kristi Ann, 36, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Thurs., American Lutheran Church. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (24)
GERKE — Marsha, 72, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Friday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)
DEGENHART — Evelyn Louise, 91. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Sat., St. Bernard’s Parish. (26)
KETCHEM — Dorothy, 73, of Billings. Viewing 9-10:45 a.m. Thurs. Oct. 24, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Mass following at 11 a.m. Committal at 2 p.m. at Rockvale Cemetery (24)
ERB — Eldon J., 55 of Billings, formerly of Huntley. Cremation. Services to be held in Spring 2020. (26)
CLAWSON — Clawson, William E., 70 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sat., Oct. 26 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Reception to follow. (26)
