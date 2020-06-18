Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

COBURN — James F., 17, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens following service.  Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 21 Smith West. (21)

NELSON — Elena, Nicole, 17, Billings. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Tues, June 23, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (23)

MORGAN — Lavina Viola, 82, Fromberg. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday June 25th at Bridger Seventh Day Adventist Church. (19)

Smith Downtown

BURNS — John Arnold, 70, Billings. Graveside service with military honors 1 p.m. Sat., June 20, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (20)

NAVA — Steven B., 64, of Billings. Visitations Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.  Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, June 19 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

PISH — Kristi, 55, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal to follow at Calvary Cemetery. (19)

STANDISH, M.D. — Vernon, 95, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Laurel. Committal St. Pius Calvary Cemetery.  (20)

OLAFSON — Marvin J., 74, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MUTCH — Martin and Nadine. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Grace UMC. For those unable to attend, service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/michelottisawyers. All are invited to a reception at 2 p.m. in the park shelter at Rose Park. (18)

BALL — Court E., 77. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Faith Chapel. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BACH — Rodney, 47, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sunday July 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News