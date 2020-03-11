Smith West
KINDSFATHER — Walter, 79, Billings. Memorial service and reception 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at Pilgrim Congregational Church. Interment Mountview Cemetery. Cremation. See www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)
ALBRECHT — Corwin "Cor" 85, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Mar. 14, at Faith Chapel Broadwater entrance. (14)
KRAMER — William, 77, of Laurel, passed March 9. Service 11 a.m., Mon., March 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Laurel, MT. (15)
FENIMORE — Shirley Anne, 82, Billings. Shirley Anne passed away March 3 in Billings. Private family arrangements. Cremation. (13)
Smith Downtown
DANIELS — Donald Lee, 65, of Shepherd, passed March 5, Memorial Service Thurs., March 12, at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (11)
RULAND — Jim, 78, Billings formerly of Worden. Memorial service pending. (13)
HARTMAN — Deborah Lynn "Debbie", 61, Billings. Visitation will start 6 p.m. Thurs., Mar. 12, followed by a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. and the funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Fri., both at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave. So. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. (13)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
GAINER — Mary Louise, 94, of Red Lodge. Service at Red Lodge Alliance Chapel on March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Red Lodge Cemetery. (11)
BENNETT — Nancy 65, of Bridger. Cremation has taken place. No services planned. (11)
SEELY — Virginia Dawn 89 of Bridger. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service planned for a later date. (13)
GEORGE — June 88, of Bridger. Cremation has taken place. Private family memorial at a later date. (13)
Smith Columbus Chapel
FISCHER — Thomas Charles Sr., 78, of Billings. Funeral services Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday at 12 p.m., with interment 2 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (13)
PICKETT — LaDeen, 65. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers followed by vigil service. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (13)
BRENNAN — Thomas, 82, of Red Lodge. Cremation. Services will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (11)
BARMAN — Duane, 88, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (13)
BALLENSKY — Gary, 75, of Fort Smith. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life with reception Thurs., March 19, 2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Ln, Billings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)
WIESE — Leon, 92, of Billings. Viewing at Heights Family Funeral Home, Fri., March 13, 2-4 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sat., March 14, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1603 St. Andrews Dr. Interment at Sunset Memorial Garden. To view full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com at Our Families. (14)
ALLISON —Jesse A., 79, of Billings. Viewing Wed., March 11, 3-5 p.m. Service Thurs., March 12, at 11 a.m., followed by lunch, all at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial, in Huntley. Full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (12)
WHITCOMB — Rick, 67 of Lavina. Cremation. Services in Kansas at a later date. Obit available online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/whitcomb. (12)
ALLARD — Jacqueline “Jacque”, 69 of Billings. Arrangements pending. (11)
