HARTMAN — Deborah Lynn "Debbie", 61, Billings. Visitation will start 6 p.m. Thurs., Mar. 12, followed by a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. and the funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Fri., both at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave. So. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. (13)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

GAINER — Mary Louise, 94, of Red Lodge. Service at Red Lodge Alliance Chapel on March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Red Lodge Cemetery. (11)

BENNETT — Nancy 65, of Bridger. Cremation has taken place. No services planned. (11)

SEELY — Virginia Dawn 89 of Bridger. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service planned for a later date. (13)

GEORGE — June 88, of Bridger. Cremation has taken place. Private family memorial at a later date. (13)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned