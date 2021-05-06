Smith West

SHEPARD — Lorraine Skalsky, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8th at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 2-5pm Friday. (8)

Smith Downtown

REPAC — Pete, 80, Billings. Graveside Service, 11 a.m. Thursday May 6th, at Red Lodge Cemetery. (6)

CROSBY — Wilma Darlene “Darlene”, 82, Billings. Memorial graveside at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave, Billings. (6)

LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned