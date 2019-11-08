Smith West
SUNDSETH — Bruce R. 63, of Billings, passed Nov. 4. Viewing Thurs. Nov. 14, 4-7 p.m. Funeral Fri. Nov. 15, 1 p.m., all at Smith Chapel West 304 34th St. W. Burial at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (8, 10, 13)
Smith Downtown
LECHNER — Charles A., 85, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. Nov. 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 S. 27th St. Private burial at a later date. (9)
MOREHOUSE SR. — Clifford Lee, 80, of Worden. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Fri., Nov. 8, at Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (8)
LINDBERG — Charles Miles, 91, of Billings formerly of Red Lodge. Memorial service 10 a.m. Fri., Nov. 8, at First Baptist Church, Third Ave. N. & Division St. (8)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
KNAPP JR. — James “Jim” A., 72, of Ballantine. Vigil Service 6:30 p.m. Thursday St. Cyril & Methodius Church, Ballantine. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday St. Bernard Catholic Church, Billings. Interment of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (8)
HANSEN — Garry W., 76, of Cody, Wyo. Burial of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery at later date. (8)
GOODALE — Olivia Rose, 15, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Fri, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment Mountview Cemetery. (8)
LARUE — Naomi “Louise”, 88, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Mon., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (11)
KADERAVEK — Nancy E., 73, of Billings. Memorial Service to be held at later date. (11)
HAFER — Rex, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9, at First United Methodist Church. (9)
EDWARDS — Brad, 60. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sun., Yellowstone Valley Brewing. (10)
GAUGHAN — John Patrick, 76. Vigil 7 p.m. Thurs., Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 10 a.m. Fri., St. Thomas Church. (15)
BELCHER — Willis C., 90, of Billings. Celebration of Life 11-2 p.m. Sat. Elks Lodge. 934 Lewis Ave. (9)
BERTELSEN — Deborah, 63, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Sat. at Froid Lutheran Church in Froid, Mont. To leave condolences for the family and to view a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (9)
RICHARDSON — Blake E., 64, of Billings. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 14, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 15, at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. W. Committal following 2 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery (9)
LONG — Chancy, 94 of Billings, Cremation. Graveside service with military honors, Fri. Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (8)
No services planned
