Smith West

MILKS — Benny Lee, 81, Billings.  Memorial service 2 p.m. on Tues, Nov. 16 at Billings Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (16)

HOLLIDAY — Chonita A., 72, Billings. Visitation 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. Nov. 15, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tues. Nov. 16, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (16)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

LEICHNER — Wayne Douglas “Doc”, 81, Laurel. Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m., Wed, Nov 17 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. Inurnment in Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (16)  

Smith-Olcott Chapel

BELCHER — Eva L. 87 of Bridger.  Graveside service on November 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bridger Cemetery. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (16)

SCHILL - Judith Ann, 53 of Bridger. Memorial services pending. (17)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

STROUF — Thomas Lee, 60. Services 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17th, Michelotti-Sawyers. (17)

TAYLOR — Lorena. UPDATED: Vigil 11/24 6:30 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass St. Pius X Catholic Church 11/26 11 a.m.  (18)

EVANS — Margaret. Private Family Services. (18)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SCOTT — Jeannie, 80. Memorial mass to be held at a future date. (17)

NILES — Lorrie, 62. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

McFERRAN — Gene, 91. Funeral arrangements are pending. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

POWELSON — Alicia, 35 of Rock Springs, WY, formerly of Billings.  Arrangements pending. (16)

Heights Family Funeral Home

GEORGE — Howard W., of Worden, died Nov. 10, 2021. A celebration of life will be planned for next year, possibly on his birthday.  Burial will be at the Roscoe Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)

TRASK — Kenneth, 59, of Huntley. Memorial service Thurs., Nov. 18, 1 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church, Huntley. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (17)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

