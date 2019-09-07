{{featured_button_text}}
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

NEUFELD — Pamela Gay, 55, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 So. Shiloh Rd. (7)

FLAHERTY — Thomas James, 79, of Billings. Memorial Mass 11 a.m., Wed., Sept. 18, at St. Pius X Church, 18th & Broadwater. Interment in Milwaukee, WI at a later date. (8)

HAAG — Ruth V., 92, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located at 1721 Central Ave. (10)

Smith Downtown 

SOSTROM — Dena, 51, of Billings, and formerly of Absarokee. Cremation. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Faith Chapel, located at 517 Shiloh Road. (7)

Smith Laurel 

METZGER — Judith Arlene "Judy", 78, of Melstone. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Melstone Community Center. Visitation one hour prior to service. (7)

MIOTKE — Beverly Jean, 74, of Absarokee. Memorial gathering 2 p.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Anipro Arena near Absarokee. (7)

BURKLEY — Stan B. 88, of Laurel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Laurel United Methodist Church. Interment Laurel Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, at Smith Laurel Chapel. (9)

BAKER — Ardi, 68, of Park City. No service is planned. (7)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

ALBRECHT — Mary Louise, 94 formerly of Bridger. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bridger. Rite of Committal at Bridger Cemetery. (7)

BEMIS — Raymond Charles, 48, of Joliet, Formerly of Bridger. Celebration of life on Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Bridger Civic Center. (7)

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

SANDERLIN — Raymond L., 77, of Worden. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sun., Ballantine Congregational Church, 2268 4th St. W. (8)

STEVENS — Joyce G., 93, of Billings. Services pending. (9)

FUNK — Uriah J., 18, of Billings. Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Service pending. (10)

DENNING — Robert “Bob” F., 52, of Billings. Memorial Service in Big Sandy at a later date. (9)

HENDERSON — Tina L., 55, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m., Tues., Dahl Funeral Chapel. (10)

Michelotti-Sawyers

PROCTOR — Marilyn. 68. Cremation. Private family services to be held. (15)

REDDING — Carl “Corky”, 96 of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Tues., Sept. 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers. Interment, Yellowstone National Cemetery at 1 p.m. (10)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned.

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

WEINBERG — Tom Weinberg, funeral service Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial with military honors to follow in Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (7)

SEDER — Wayne, graveside service Monday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m., at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. Bullis Mortuary. (9)

