VORHES — Stacey M. 89, Absarokee. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday Nov 7th at Absarokee Evangelical Church, 34 No. Woodward. Interment to follow at Rosebud Cemetery. (7)

VISSER — Nicholas R., 37, Billings.  Funeral service 11:00 a.m., Fri. Nov. 6 at Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane.  Funeral service 1:00 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 7 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Churchill.  Private interment.  (6) 

KVANDE — Clarence, 90. Memorial Service will be held  11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Faith Chapel. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. Memorials are suggested to:  Faith Chapel, Increase Christmas, P.O. Box 20674, Billings, MT  59104 or a charity of the donor’s choice. (7)

PETERS — Phyllis Ann, 80 of Crow Agency. Visitation at Dahl Wednesday 1-5 pm Thursday 1-8 p.m. Only 10 People allowed at a time, please be respectful of COVID restrictions. Graveside service Friday at Apsaalooks Veterans Cemetery, Crow Agency MT.  (6)

SCIAINI — Joan, 78. Graveside service 1 p.m. Fri. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (6)

JOHNSON — Jerrid, 42, of Billings. Cremation. Private family services at this time, with a celebration of his life at a later date (5)

FILLINGHAM — Kenton ‘Kent’, 89, of Billings. Viewing 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Funeral Service 11am Friday at Miller’s Horse Palace in Laurel. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (6)

SYTH — Kathryn, 63, attorney in Billings and surrounding areas. Cremation has taken place, and she will be interred with her mother, Ollie Syth. Due to Covid, a family service will be held in Boulder, MT, and a celebration of life and golf tournament will be held for all, in July 2021 (5)

AZURE — Randy, 70 of Billings. Cremation. Private family graveside service with military honors. View Livestream at 1 p.m., Nov. 5 at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (5)

