Smith West
MADDOX — Kathleen Marie, 80, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Aug. 20, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Inurnment Mountview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. (20)
LEWIS — Anna I. 86, of Lavina, passed August 15, 2021. Funeral Service to be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West Billings, MT. (19)
EMERSON — Evelyn Poole, 96, Bearcreek. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sat., Aug 21, at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3200 Broadwater Ave., Billings. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (21)
THOMAS — Richard “Dick”, 92, died Aug. 16. Memorial services will take place at a later date. (19)
Smith Downtown
TAYLOR — David L., 83, Billings. Memorial service on Saturday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Cremation. (21)
CRAWFORD — Randall Scott "Randy" Memorial service pending. (19)
VASSEUR — Alexus Michelle Alejhandra, 23, of Billings, passed August 12, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5-7 PM and Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11AM all at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (21)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m.Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)
RICKARD — James. Celebration of Life Fri 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel (20)
TURNER — Vernon, 78, of Billings. Celebration of Life, Hope Center Four Square Church, 425 S. Broadway, Billings, MT. Saturday, Aug 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (21)
ZIMMERMAN — Christopher, 42, of Billings. Celebration of Life Saturday 11am Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd. (21)
CREEK — Paul, 102. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Custer Cemetery. Masks requested. (20)
McGREW — Doris, 95, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 11a.m. Saturday at Calvary Chapel. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary. (20)
PYLE — Alexus, 19, of Billings. Celebration of Life 11 a.m., Thurs., Aug. 19, at DanWalt Gardens. For obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (19)
MAXWELL— Donald “Max”, 68 of Billings. Memorial Service to be held Fri., Aug. 20, 2021, 1 p.m., King of Glory Lutheran Church. (20)
OTHER MEDICINE — Norman, funeral Friday at 10 a.m. at the New Life Church in Hardin. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (19)
