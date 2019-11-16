{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

PIETZ — Eugiena"Bentz", 92, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat., Nov. 16, at Smith West Chapel 302 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. No visitation. (16)

CUNNINGHAM — Pat "Clarence" 79, Billings. Memorial service pending. (18)

Smith Downtown 

HARPER —  Cynthia, 62, of Billings.  Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Smith Downtown Chapel. (19)

EVERTZ — Bonnie Jo, 70, of Laurel, died Nov. 12, 2019. (19)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned.

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STROBBE — Charles Leroy "Chuck" , 79, Roberts. celebration of life 2:00 p.m. Sat., Nov.16, at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. (16)

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

SNYDER — Betty Mae, 85 of Helena, formerly of Billings. Memorial Mass Monday, Nov. 25, 10:30 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. (17)

FUNK — Uriah, 18 of Billings. Memorial Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. St Luke’s Episcopal Church. Burial of ashes at Mountview Cemetery. (16)

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

IRISH — Nathaneil, 23 of Billings. Funeral Services at Dahl Funeral Chapel 11 a.m., Nov. 23. Interment Mt View. (18)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SCOTT — Randy, 65. Visitation 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Fortin Center, RMC. (16)

EASTWOOD — Eastwood, Michael, 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Nov 23, at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (23)

LACROIX — Merle, 84. Service arrangements pending. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned.

Heights Family Funeral Home

DAY — Laverne E., 94 of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (18) 

Bullis-Mortuary

BEAR CLOUD — Darell. Funeral service Saturday Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment following in Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (16)

COSTA III — Duane.  Funeral service Saturday Nov. 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Interment following at the Garryowen Cemetery. Rosary Friday Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (16)

BIG LAKE — Amaya. Funeral service Monday Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Interment following in the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (18)

 

To plant a tree in memory of Paid s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries