Smith West
PIETZ — Eugiena"Bentz", 92, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat., Nov. 16, at Smith West Chapel 302 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. No visitation. (16)
CUNNINGHAM — Pat "Clarence" 79, Billings. Memorial service pending. (18)
Smith Downtown
HARPER — Cynthia, 62, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Smith Downtown Chapel. (19)
EVERTZ — Bonnie Jo, 70, of Laurel, died Nov. 12, 2019. (19)
Smith Laurel
No services planned.
Smith-Olcott Chapel
STROBBE — Charles Leroy "Chuck" , 79, Roberts. celebration of life 2:00 p.m. Sat., Nov.16, at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. (16)
Smith Columbus
No services planned
SNYDER — Betty Mae, 85 of Helena, formerly of Billings. Memorial Mass Monday, Nov. 25, 10:30 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. (17)
FUNK — Uriah, 18 of Billings. Memorial Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. St Luke’s Episcopal Church. Burial of ashes at Mountview Cemetery. (16)
IRISH — Nathaneil, 23 of Billings. Funeral Services at Dahl Funeral Chapel 11 a.m., Nov. 23. Interment Mt View. (18)
SCOTT — Randy, 65. Visitation 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Fortin Center, RMC. (16)
EASTWOOD — Eastwood, Michael, 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Nov 23, at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (23)
LACROIX — Merle, 84. Service arrangements pending. (16)
No services planned.
DAY — Laverne E., 94 of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (18)
BEAR CLOUD — Darell. Funeral service Saturday Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment following in Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (16)
COSTA III — Duane. Funeral service Saturday Nov. 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Interment following at the Garryowen Cemetery. Rosary Friday Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (16)
BIG LAKE — Amaya. Funeral service Monday Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Interment following in the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (18)
