 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

SULLIVAN — Sharon Marie, 79, Billings. Service at a later date. (26)

LANTZ — Patricia Kay (Dighans), 64, died Nov. 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (26)

WEIGUM — Donald, 86, died Nov. 21, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, Nov 30, 5-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (26)

Smith Downtown

HJELVIK —  Iver, 86, died Nov. 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (26)

HERNANDEZ Jr. — Pedro Rubio, 79, Billings. Family Service 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 27, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Service will be streamed live on Facebook at Pedro Hernandez Memorial Page. (27)

HOFFERBER — Wayne Leroy, 82, died Nov. 22, funeral service will be Thursday, December 3 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment follows at Pleasantview Cemetery. (27)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

 No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

MARR — Marjorie J., 73. Cremation. Memorial services at a later date. (26)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

OSTWALT — Traci, 54, of Billings. Visitation, 5-8 p.m., Fri., Nov. 27; private family funeral 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 28, both at Heights Family Funeral Home. View livestream of service and leave condolences online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (28)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News