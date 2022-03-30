Smith West

MORITZ — Dale Edward, 76, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Apr. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shrine transportation Fund. (2)

Smith Downtown

FAST HORSE — Dawn Yvette, 51, Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Wed., Mar. 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation 10 – 5 p.m. Tues. 3/29 & morning of service. (30)

CUMMINS — Mary Eunice, 95, Worden. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tues., Apr. 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. (5)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

MEYER — Ronald W., 75. Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, April 4th, Trinity Lutheran Church. (4)

No Services Planned

GRAYSON — Lyle, 91, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs., March 31, 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (30)

VALLIE — Kevin, funeral services Fri. At 11 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial with Military Honors Crow Veterans’ Cemetery. (30)

GREYBULL — Marella Greybull, funeral services Fri at 11 a.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial Greybull Family Cemetery. (30)