Smith West
MORITZ — Dale Edward, 76, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Apr. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shrine transportation Fund. (2)
Smith Downtown
FAST HORSE — Dawn Yvette, 51, Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Wed., Mar. 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation 10 – 5 p.m. Tues. 3/29 & morning of service. (30)
CUMMINS — Mary Eunice, 95, Worden. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tues., Apr. 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. (5)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
MEYER — Ronald W., 75. Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, April 4th, Trinity Lutheran Church. (4)
No Services Planned
GRAYSON — Lyle, 91, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs., March 31, 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (30)
VALLIE — Kevin, funeral services Fri. At 11 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial with Military Honors Crow Veterans’ Cemetery. (30)
GREYBULL — Marella Greybull, funeral services Fri at 11 a.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial Greybull Family Cemetery. (30)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.