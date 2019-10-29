{{featured_button_text}}

PFISTER — Ida J., 93, Billings formerly of Roundup. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 So. 27th St. Reception to follow. interment Yellowstone National Cemetery Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed. (31)

POTTS — Clifford E., 78, of Billings. Visitations begin 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at Smith Downtown Chapel with family led prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Faith Chapel Main Sanctuary followed by reception there.  Interment at 4 p.m. at the Custer Cemetery, Custer, Montana. (30)

NEDENS — William, 90, of Billings.  Visitations Thursday at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

QUINN — Richard Leo, 85. Funeral service Wed., Oct. 30, 12:00 St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. Visitation one hour prior to service. (30)

BERMES — Audrey L., 91, of Billings. Family visitation 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service noon Thursday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (31)

NUSSBAUM — Wesley W., 53, of Billings. Memorial Services pending. (29)

GRESS — Monte, 65. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)

