Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
HEDEGAARD — Rebecca Ann, 40, of Billings. Viewing Friday Jan. 21, 1-5 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral service Saturday Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at Faith E, burial will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (22)
BELGARDE — Verlin, 90, of Billings. Memorial Mass planned for Spring 2022. (23)
PARKER — Khoen, 15, of Billings. Memorial service will be held at Faith Chapel, Saturday Jan. at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. (22)
HARDY — Rodger Wayne, 80, of Globe AZ. Vigil Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Saturday at 9:30 at Mary Queen of Peace, burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (22)
LAUGHERY — Levi Ray, 71, of Winston, MT. Services will be held at a later date. (22)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
WALBORN — Kohl, graveside service Tuesday at 1 p.m., Fairview Cemetery. (22)
