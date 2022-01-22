Smith West

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

HEDEGAARD — Rebecca Ann, 40, of Billings. Viewing Friday Jan. 21, 1-5 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral service Saturday Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at Faith E, burial will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (22)

BELGARDE — Verlin, 90, of Billings. Memorial Mass planned for Spring 2022. (23)

PARKER — Khoen, 15, of Billings. Memorial service will be held at Faith Chapel, Saturday Jan. at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. (22)