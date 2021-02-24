 Skip to main content
Smith West

ARMSTRONG — David Lee, 74, Billings. Memorial service pending. (26)

Smith Downtown

LARSON — Fai D, 68, of Billings, died Feb. 20. Services will be held at a later date. (24)

PERKINS — James “Jim” A., 80, Fromberg.  Visitation 12-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 11:00 a.m., Thurs., Feb. 25 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Interment at Rockvale Cemetery. (25)

LEHMAN — P. Cleve P., 92, of Billings.  Visitations 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Downtown Chapel and at church prior to funeral.  Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at Hope Lutheran Church with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (25)

Smith Laurel

AMESTOY — Gene, 69, of Laurel. Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Fri, Feb 26 at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel. Full obituary to follow at    www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

TESSMER — Anthony ‘Tony’, age 54 of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 24 at St Thomas the Apostle Church. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LINDSAY — Thomas Christopher Lyman, 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Faith Chapel. Use the Shiloh Entrance. Please wear your favorite Hoodie. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

CRUM — Marie, 100, graveside service Thurs. at 1 p.m. in Big Timber at the Sweetgrass County Cemetery. (24)

KELLER JR. — Edward Keller Jr. Celebration of Life will be Sat. Feb. 27th at 11 a.m. at the Fort Custer Golf Course in Hardin. (25)

