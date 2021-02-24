Smith West

ARMSTRONG — David Lee, 74, Billings. Memorial service pending. (26)

LARSON — Fai D, 68, of Billings, died Feb. 20. Services will be held at a later date. (24)

PERKINS — James “Jim” A., 80, Fromberg. Visitation 12-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11:00 a.m., Thurs., Feb. 25 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Rockvale Cemetery. (25)

LEHMAN — P. Cleve P., 92, of Billings. Visitations 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Downtown Chapel and at church prior to funeral. Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at Hope Lutheran Church with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (25)

