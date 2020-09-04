 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SPAULDING — (Sticka) Dorothy E., 89, Billings formerly of Belfry. Rosary/vigil at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger.  Funeral Mass Friday, Sept. 4 at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger.  Rite of Committal in Belfry. (4)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

ROLL— Marie, 81, of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Fri, Sept. 4 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial of urn at Holy Cross Cemetery. (4)

PETERSON — Barbara, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located at 2336 Saint Johns Avenue. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Visitation prior to service at the church. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

YOUNG — Kenneth, 86, of Laurel. Memorial Service to be held 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Bible Church in Laurel. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (4)

Heights Family Funeral Home

THEURER — Harry, 82 of Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Fri., Sept 4 at Atonement Lutheran Church. Masks required at church. Service live streamed at www.facebook.com/AtonementBillings (4)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News