Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SPAULDING — (Sticka) Dorothy E., 89, Billings formerly of Belfry. Rosary/vigil at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Funeral Mass Friday, Sept. 4 at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Rite of Committal in Belfry. (4)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

ROLL— Marie, 81, of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Fri, Sept. 4 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial of urn at Holy Cross Cemetery. (4)

PETERSON — Barbara, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located at 2336 Saint Johns Avenue. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Visitation prior to service at the church. (5)